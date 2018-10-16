‘Rare’ bee colony found on church fence in Chesterfield

October 16, 2018 at 4:43 PM EST - Updated October 16 at 4:50 PM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A man doing maintenance work at a church in Chesterfield came across the “extremely rare” find of a honey bee colony living on a chainlink fence out in the open.

Video of the Italian honey bees was posted to Facebook by the Virginia Wildlife Management & Control.

“I’ve never seen anything like it and I’ve been in this business 39 years,” said Richard Perry, of Virginia Wildlife Management & Control, told the Charlotte Observer. “To be completely honest, I have no answer for what caused it, since we’ve never encountered it before.”

According to the Virginia Wildlife Management and Control, the bees were removed and transferred into a hive box where they hopefully will survive the winter.

They were removed before Hurricane Michael went through.

