‘Rare’ bee colony found on church fence in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A man doing maintenance work at a church in Chesterfield came across the “extremely rare” find of a honey bee colony living on a chainlink fence out in the open.
Video of the Italian honey bees was posted to Facebook by the Virginia Wildlife Management & Control.
“I’ve never seen anything like it and I’ve been in this business 39 years,” said Richard Perry, of Virginia Wildlife Management & Control, told the Charlotte Observer. “To be completely honest, I have no answer for what caused it, since we’ve never encountered it before.”
According to the Virginia Wildlife Management and Control, the bees were removed and transferred into a hive box where they hopefully will survive the winter.
They were removed before Hurricane Michael went through.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.