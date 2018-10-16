48-pound snapping turtle found by Chesterfield homeowner

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A 48.6-pound snapping turtle was found in a residential yard in Chesterfield.
The animal was found by a homeowner Oct. 12 off Huguenot Road.
Richmond Wildlife Center picked up the giant turtle – the largest the facility has seen in five years – and checked it for injuries.
The turtle was fine, but was not happy about the human encounter. It took three people to safely examine the animal, which could not be done in the field because the turtle was too aggressive.
The turtle did show signs of a previous carapace fracture, but it was completely healed, so the turtle was returned to the wilds of Chesterfield County.
Richmond Wildlife Center said the turtle was likely just basking in the sun after being displaced by Hurricane Michael.
The center said the law requires any turtle admitted after Sept. 30 to be kept until May 1 of the following year, and permission was granted by the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries to return the animal to a pond near where it was found.
