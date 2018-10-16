Police identify driver killed in Dinwiddie County crash

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Officials have identified the man killed in a crash on Route 460 in Dinwiddie County Monday evening.
According to Virginia State Police, 53-year-old Bryon Hansley of Crewe, VA was heading west near Wells Road when he crashed around 8 p.m. Investigators say he first ran off the right side of the road and over-corrected, causing his vehicle to roll off the left side the road.
Hansley was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from his truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say speed likely contributed to the crash, which closed the road for several hours Monday night.
