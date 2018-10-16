NBC12/ RVA Sports Network Big 12- Week of October 15

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -Henrico topped Varina in a thriller on Monday night to cause some fluctuation in this week’s poll. This is a weekly high school football poll, voted on by members of each organization. It is released every Monday during the season.
1) Highland Springs (7-0, was #1)- The undefeated Springers enjoyed a bye week and have three games separating it from a perfect regular season. Next game: @ Atlee, 10/19
2) Manchester (7-0, was #2)- A 55-7 dominating performance against L.C. Bird provided another statement victory for the Lancers. They’ll see a favorable schedule from now through the end of the regular season. Next game: vs. Clover Hill, 10/19
3) Dinwiddie (7-0, was #3)- The Generals handled Meadowbrook on their way to a 7-0 start. Dinwiddie will face an upstart Petersburg team on the road this Friday. Next game: @ Petersburg, 10/19
(4) Henrico (5-1, was #6)- A missed extra point with 1:27 remaining allowed Henrico to nip Varina in a thriller on Monday night in what was one of the most competitive games of the season thus far. Next game: vs. Hanover, 10/19
5) Varina (6-1, was #4)- The heart-breaking loss at Henrico did not hurt the Blue Devils too bad in our rankings, as Varina falls one spot. Next game: vs. Lee-Davis, 10/19
6) Hopewell (6-0, was #7)- The Blue Devils continue to take care of business, shutting out Prince George this past Saturday to remain perfect on the season. Next game: vs. Thomas Dale, 10/19
7) L.C. Bird (6-1, was #5)- The Skyhawks suffered their first loss of the season this past Friday, unable to hang with Manchester in a 55-7 defeat. They’ll return home to host Monacan in another challenging match-up this week. Next game: vs. Monacan, 10/19
8) Monacan (6-1, was #9)- The Chiefs move up a spot in this week’s poll, after a two-touchdown victory at Cosby last Friday. Monacan gets its toughest remaining test on paper this week, traveling to L.C. Bird. Next game: @ L.C. Bird, 10/19
9) Louisa (7-0, was #10)- A 42-28 victory at Monticello was Louisa’s latest conquest, but the game wasn’t as close as the score would indicate. The Lions are three wins shy of their second consecutive 10-0 season. Next game: vs. Orange, 10/19
10) Thomas Dale (5-2, was #8)- Thomas Dale drops to tenth in this week’s rankings but earned a gritty win over a tough Petersburg team on Friday, 28-24. The Knights take their shot at undefeated Hopewell this week. Next game: @ Hopewell, 10/19
11) Goochland (6-0, was #11)- Mother Nature got in the way of the Bulldogs’ scheduled game with Bluestone, so that will be made up next Monday. It’ll mark a stretch of two games in four days for our eleventh-ranked team. Next game: @ Randolph-Henry, 10/19
12) Atlee (6-1, was NR)- After a week out of the poll, Atlee returns to the rankings after a decisive win over cross-county rival Lee-Davis. The Raiders get their shot at top-ranked Highland Springs this Friday. Next game: vs. Highland Springs, 10/19
Dropped Out: Petersburg
Receiving Votes: Petersburg
