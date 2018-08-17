Most wine-derful time of the year: Aldi to sell wine advent calendars this Christmas season

(WTOL) - This Christmas, leave the chocolate advent calendars for the kids and get an upgrade.
Worldwide grocery store chain Aldi is selling wine advent calendars.
The calendar comes with 24 miniature bottles of wine leading up to Christmas.
Wines in the calendar vary from red, white, rose and bubbles, according to USA Today.
But that's not all!
You can enjoy this wine calendar with Aldi's imported cheese calendar.
The cheeses in this calendar include cheddar, Gouda and Havarti, according to USA Today.
The calendars go on sale in November, with the wine calendar priced at $70 and the cheese calendar at $12.99.
