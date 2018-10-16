Man charged with child endangerment after fleeing police with juvenile in vehicle

October 16, 2018 at 4:23 PM EST - Updated October 16 at 4:23 PM

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - A 25-year-old Chester man is facing several charges, including child endangerment, after he drove from police with a child inside the vehicle.

Henrico police were trying to pull Jayvonte Tre'Mon Taylor over in the area of Nine Mile Road and East Gate Boulevard on Monday just after 8:30 a.m.

Taylor tried to get away and a pursuit was underway until he ran away on foot near Newbridge Road.

Taylor was arrested and police found a juvenile in the vehicle.

No one was injured.

Taylor is charged with felony elude, child endangerment and driving on a suspended operator’s license.

