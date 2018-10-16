Man caught on camera robbing Richmond market

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police are asking for help identifying a man caught on camera robbing a market earlier this month.
According to police, the man broke into Mosby Express Market and Deli in the 700 block of Mosby Street through a grill vent. Once inside, he stole several items including an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect left by kicking out the wall-mounted air conditioner.
Anyone with information on the suspect should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
