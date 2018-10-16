Henrico offering free flu vaccines

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Henrico County will provide free flu shots Oct. 24 and Nov. 2.
The vaccines are available to everyone 6 months old and older on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
All minors must be accompanied by a parent.
Additionally, colorectal cancer screening kits will be available.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone over 6 months old get vaccinated before the end of October.
It takes the vaccine about two weeks to be fully protected.
The vaccine will be available Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Mount Vernon Adult Education Center at 7850 Carousel Lane and Nov. 2 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the East Henrico Health Department at 1400 Laburnum Avenue.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.