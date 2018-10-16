Henrico nips Varina in thriller to headline Monday football action

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Varina’s extra point with 1:27 left hit off the upright, giving Henrico a 28-27 win in a thriler. The Warriors improve to 5-1, while the Blue Devils fall to 6-1.
Henrico held a 14-0 lead at halftime, and led 21-7 in the third quarter, before Varina charged back to tie things up in the fourth. Jalon Jones connected with Justin Goode to put the Warriors back in front, and Varina scored to pull within one late, but the extra point miss prevented the Devils from tying the game.
Here are Monday’s scores:
- Henrico 28, Varina 27
- Deep Run 42, Thomas Jefferson 9
- Mills Godwin 14, Hermitage 13
- Hanover 30, Patrick Henry 28
- Blessed Sacrament Huguenot 56, Chincoteague 7
- King William 39, Mathews 0
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.