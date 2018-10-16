GRTC Pulse ridership at 36,000 per week

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - About 6,000 riders are using GRTC Pulse buses every weekday, according to new numbers released this week.
GRTC says ridership data through the end of September show 36,000 riders a week are using the transit system.
Since expanding into Henrico County on Sept. 16, ridership on three affected routes has increased as well.
Several stops have seen improvements, such as new benches and trash cans and more are expected to be added. Requests for amenity upgrades can be sent to planningcomment@ridegrtc.com.
