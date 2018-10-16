Forecast: A few morning showers, then a cool afternoon

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A cold front will push through in the morning, ushering in a few spotty showers and much cooler temperatures. Tuesday afternoon will be cooler than Tuesday morning! AND the end of this week will bring the coldest temperatures of the season so far.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with some spotty light rain through 10am. After a clouds morning, skies turn partly sunny in the afternoon. More rain is likely overnight but should be gone by sunrise Wednesday. Highs in the mid 60s in the morning with temperatures in the 50s in the afternoon. (Overall rain chance at 40% through 10am)
WEDNESDAY: Rain before sunrise, then clearing and pleasant. Lows upper 40s, highs in the low 70s
THURSDAY: Sunny and chilly. Morning lows around 40, then highs upper 50s. Coldest temperatures will arrive Thursday night.
FIRST ALERT: our first night in the 30s is possible Thursday night and early Friday morning
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s! Highs warming to mid 60s. Rain likely Friday night. (60%)
SATURDAY: Chance of rain in the morning. Turning Partly Sunny for midday and afternoon. Lows lower 50s, highs mid 60s (Rain chance 60%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and turning colder again. Lows in the AM mid 40s, then highs upper 50s.
MONDAY: Sunny. Another cold start to the day. Morning lows upper 30s, then highs mid to upper 50s.
