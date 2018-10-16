First child porn suspect on FBI list pleads guilty

This Sept. 27, 2018 booking photo provided by Missoula County Sheriff's Office shows Eric Franklin Rosser.
By AMY BETH HANSON | October 16, 2018 at 1:08 PM EST - Updated October 16 at 1:12 PM
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The first-ever child pornography suspect named to the FBI's Most Wanted list cashed out his life savings and was fleeing law enforcement on a bus traveling across Montana last year when another passenger noticed child pornography on his laptop screen.

When the bus stopped in Billings, the passenger confronted Eric Franklin Rosser. Rosser, a former keyboardist for John Mellencamp, was arrested. He pleaded guilty last week to accessing the internet to view child pornography.

Prosecutors said Rosser was carrying more than $70,000 in cash and marijuana. Officials wouldn't disclose his destination.

Rosser, 66, said he fled Washington state because he faced the revocation of his supervised release for a 2003 child porn conviction with roots in Thailand and Indiana.

He now faces at least 10 years in prison.