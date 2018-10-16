Chesterfield schools holding job fair

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A job fair for Chesterfield County Public Schools is being held Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event is at Central Library at 7051 Lucy Corr Boulevard.
Among the jobs available are bus driver, food service and instructional assistant.
A flier for the job fair says food service workers make $10 to $11 per hour, instructional assistants make $12.61 per hour with benefits and bus drivers make $14.41 per hour with benefits.
Several other jobs are listed online.
Applications should be submitted online prior to attending the job fair.
To fill out an application, visit the school district’s website.
