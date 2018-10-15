Wake-up Roundup - Oct. 15

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Politics dominates the headlines as we kick off another week.
Today is the last day to register to vote before the midterm elections. In-person registration ends at 5 p.m., but you have until midnight to register online.
The contentious race for the 7th Congressional district will be on display tonight in a debate between Republican incumbent Dave Brat and Democratic challenger Abigail Spanberger.
Dominion Energy expects to have power restored to almost everyone by tonight, but thousands in the Richmond area are still in the dark.
Some rain is possible today. Cooler weather coming later in the week.
Monday, Oct. 15 – World Maths Day
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting a baby.
