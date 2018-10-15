Wake-up Roundup - Oct. 15

By Brian Tynes | October 15, 2018 at 5:44 AM EST - Updated October 15 at 6:00 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Politics dominates the headlines as we kick off another week.

Registration deadline approaches

Today is the last day to register to vote before the midterm elections. In-person registration ends at 5 p.m., but you have until midnight to register online.

Brat-Spanberger debate

The contentious race for the 7th Congressional district will be on display tonight in a debate between Republican incumbent Dave Brat and Democratic challenger Abigail Spanberger.

Power back on?

Dominion Energy expects to have power restored to almost everyone by tonight, but thousands in the Richmond area are still in the dark.

Autumn arrives

Some rain is possible today. Cooler weather coming later in the week.

Sorry, there is math involved

Monday, Oct. 15 – World Maths Day

What’s Trending

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting a baby.

