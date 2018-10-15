VDOT says 100 roads have reopened in the region

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation announced that approximately 100 roads have reopened in their Richmond District following Tropical Storm Michael.
Although VDOT crews have been working through the weekend to inspect and repair roads, approximately 90 roads remain closed due to flooding, downed trees and power lines.
There is no estimated timeline for repairs.
The following roads have extensive damage and will require repairs:
- Denisville Rd. (Rt. 614) over West Creek in Amelia County
- Soap Stone Rd. (Rt. 645) over Flat Creek in Amelia County
- Mt. Herman Rd. (Rt. 606) over Otterdale Branch in Chesterfield County
- County Line Rd. (Rt. 628) over North Meherrin River in Lunenburg County
- Jennifer Creek Ln. (Rt. 691) over Big Juniper Creek in Lunenburg County
- Germantown Rd. (Rt. 685) over Spring Creek in Lunenburg County
- Wards Corner Rd. (Rt. 688) over Big Juniper Creek in Lunenburg County
- Tyler Rd. (Rt. 619) near Deep Creek in Nottoway County
- Cary Shop Rd. (Rt. 624) over Horsepen Branch in Nottoway County
- Bethel Church Rd. (Rt. 625) over Nottoway River in Nottoway County
- Jonesboro Church Rd. (Rt. 645) over the Camp Pickett Lake in Nottoway County
- Petersburg Rd. (Rt. 603) over Butterwood Creek in Powhatan County
- Rocky Ford Rd. (Rt. 603) over Rocky Ford Creek in Powhatan County
Many roads will remain closed until flooding subsides. Roads that were closed due to flooding must be inspected before being reopened.
VDOT encourages drivers to take the following precautions:
- If a traffic signal is out, drivers are advised to treat the intersection as a four way stop.
- Never drive through water flowing across a road. It takes only six to 12 inches of water to float a small vehicle.
- Never drive around barricades. Remember, the road has been closed for your safety.
- Slow down when driving through standing water. Driving too fast through water could cause you to lose control and hydroplane.
Report downed trees and flooding by calling VDOT’s customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).
