U-Haul offering free storage for storm victims

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - U-Haul is offering 30 days of free storage and a U-Box container for Virginia residents impacted by Hurricane Michael.
U-Haul said it is trying to help residents dealing with damage and power outages from the widespread flooding and strong winds.
Here is a list of participating sites around the state:
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Chantilly
- U-Haul Moving & Storage at Southpark
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dan River
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fredericksburg
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Route 17
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of West End
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Herndon
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Lynchburg
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Timberlake
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Manassas
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Manassas Park
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mechanicsville
- U-Haul Moving & Storage at Crater Road
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Jefferson Park
- U-Haul Moving & Storage at Oaklawn Blvd.
- U-Haul Moving & Storage at Belt Blvd.
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Chippenham
- U-Haul Moving & Storage at Dupont
- U-Haul Moving & Storage at VCU
- U-Haul Moving & Storage at Airport
- U-Haul Moving & Storage at Melrose
- U-Haul Moving & Storage at Salem Turnpike
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Springfield
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sterling
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Potomac Mills
