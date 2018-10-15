U-Haul offering free storage for storm victims

By NBC12 Newsroom | October 15, 2018 at 7:31 AM EST - Updated October 15 at 7:31 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - U-Haul is offering 30 days of free storage and a U-Box container for Virginia residents impacted by Hurricane Michael.

U-Haul said it is trying to help residents dealing with damage and power outages from the widespread flooding and strong winds.

Here is a list of participating sites around the state:

