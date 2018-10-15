Some localities get FEMA, tax relief from Florence’s impact

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday that Virginia’s request for a major disaster declaration to speed aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other federal aid for impacts of Hurricane Florence has been approved by President Trump.
Federal funding will be available to Henry, King and Queen, Lancaster, Nelson, Patrick, Pittsylvania, and Russell counties, as well as the cities of Newport News, Richmond, and Williamsburg.
“Virginia has been working closely with the president and the Federal Emergency Management Agency in order to coordinate our response to Hurricane Florence and to seek disaster aid to offset the cost of preparing for and responding to this historic storm,” said Northam. “The award of these funds will allow the Commonwealth to complete our recovery efforts and will help local and state governments to pay for the costs incurred from storm damage and response operations.”
In addition to the FEMA relief, residents in the same localities may qualify for tax release.
“The declaration permits the IRS to postpone certain deadlines for taxpayers who reside or have a business in the disaster area,” the IRS said Monday. “For instance, certain deadlines falling on or after Sept. 8, 2018 and before Jan. 31, 2019, are granted additional time to file through Jan. 31, 2019.”
Taxpayers who had a valid extension to file their 2017 taxes by Oct. 15 and residents who pay quarterly estimated taxes are included in the extension.
“If an affected taxpayer receives a late filing or late payment penalty notice from the IRS that has an original or extended filing, payment or deposit due date that falls within the postponement period, the taxpayer should call the telephone number on the notice to have the IRS abate the penalty,” the IRS said.
