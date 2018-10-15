Richmond police investigating shooting death on Westover Hills

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Rchmond Police Department is investigating a shooting death at Ashton Square in the Westover Hills neighborhood.
Officers were called to the 600 block of Westover Hills Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. after multiple reports of a man down. They quickly located the body of a man in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead minutes later.
No suspect has been announced in the death.
