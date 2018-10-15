Richmond to hold rescheduled E-Cycle Day

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The city’s rescheduled E-Cycle Day will give Richmonders the chance to recycle items from paper to electronics efficiently.
The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1710 Robin Hood Road.
(Please note: This is a change from a date that was originally scheduled for September in a different location. Pesticides, herbicides and oil-based Paints will NOT be collected at this event due to a scheduling conflict.)
Residents can bring the following items to be recycled:
Document Shredding
- Up to five (5) boxes of documents. Be sure to remove all binders, staples and clips
Electronics
- Computer systems (hard drive or CPU) and accessories (cables, wires, keyboards, mice, speakers, etc.) VCRs, camcorders, stereos and all phones
- Televisions, computer monitors and printers (Fees per item: $12 for LCD TVs, $23 for TVs & CRTs less than 27 inches and $30 if the item is over 27 inches, $2.50 for desktop printers and $7.50 for office printers)
Biodegradable Lawn and Leaf Bag Give-Away (proof of residency is required)
- City residents will be given five (5) bags for leaf disposal, while supplies last
Recycle Bins
- Clean up and drop off your small curbside recycle bins for reuse in city schools
The event is an effort to help keep hazardous waste out of the city’s waterways, streams and rivers.
It will be hosted by the Department of Public Works, Clean City Commission and Stormwater Utility of the Department of Public Utilities.
Proof of residence will be required.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.