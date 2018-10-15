Out-of-state first responders to pay respects to Lt. Clark

MECHANICSVILLE, VA (WWBT) - Local fire agencies are working to assist out-of-state first responders who are traveling to pay their respects to fallen Hanover County Fire Lt. Brad Clark this week.
Lt. Clark, 43, of Mechanicsville, was killed Thursday when a tractor-trailer rear ended his crew’s fire truck on I-295 while responding to a two-vehicle accident.
Three other firefighters were injured; one had minor injuries and was released. Two other firefighters were taken to the hospital for their injuries and have undergone multiple surgeries.
Monday morning a spokesman for Hanover County Fire & EMS said one of the firefighters was in stable condition, the other was in stable, but serious condition.
On the Metro Richmond Fire Incidents Facebook page organizers posted asking for any fire stations with open beds to contact them.
This would allow out-of-town visitors for Lt. Clark’s funeral to stay overnight for one or two nights.
"Lt. Clark taught at conferences,” said Carah Cersley, a family friend of the Clark’s. “He was all over the place; people knew him, and even if they didn't know him people want to show their support.
Chesterfield County Fire & EMS spokesman Lt. Jason Elmore said they have about 25 open beds available for other first responders to use.
"It's really heartfelt and it's really appreciated,” Cersley added. “They really do have a lot of outreach from different states. It's not just Hanover County, they have interaction with all kinds of firefighters."
Cersley is friends with one of Clark’s daughters.
Having grown up in a firefighter family herself she wanted to find a way to support the family and set up a fundraiser. So far more than $10,000 has been raised.
"It's very appreciative,” Cersley said. “It's very nice to see people are leaving comments and the family can look at it and it helps them alleviate some pressure."
In the fundraiser, Cersley wrote about Lt. Clark with help from his daughter, Olivia, who Cersley went to school with.
“He had a love for his job like no other and instilled that same passion into many young firefighters coming through the program; his greatest love was for his family,” she wrote.
“She wanted me to point out that he was very strong in his faith,” Cersley added.
Sunday the Clark family released a statement thanking the community for their support during this tough time.
They encouraged people who wish to make monetary donations to donate to the Hanover CREW Foundation. It works with the families of firefighters to make ensure all donations are being used to meet the needs of each of the families.
According to Clark’s obituary, “he died doing what he loved, while heroically saving the lives of others responding to an emergency call”.
Not only was Clark a 13-year veteran with Hanover County Fire & EMS, he was also an Army veteran, where he was stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma from 1995-2000.
Clark joined Hanover County Fire & EMS in July 2005 and was promoted to Lieutenant in July 2015.
“Brad’s strongest passion outside of his devotion to family was educating firefighters,” his obituary states. “One of his proudest assignments was his role as lead instructor of Hanover Fire Academy 33 where he led a group of 28 recruits.”
Visitation and funeral arrangements have also been announced:
- Visitation: Mon., Oct. 15, and Tues., Oct. 16 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home (1771 N. Parham Road, Richmond, VA)
- Memorial Service: Wed., Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. at the Farm Bureau Center – Meadow Event Park (13191 Dawn Boulevard, Doswell, VA)
