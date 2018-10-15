Newspaper names former NBC12 anchor Sabrina Squire as ‘Person of the Year’

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Former NBC12 anchor Sabrina Squire has been named a “Person of the Year” by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
The RTD’s list of 25 people “recognizes servant-leaders and others who strengthen and highlight the Richmond region.”
Squire, who spent nearly 40 years at NBC12, retired in May.
“Thank you for welcoming me into your homes, your workplaces, schools, churches and civic events,” she wrote earlier this year. "I’ve loved celebrating with you, listening to you, sharing your concerns, ideas, hopes, heartbreaks and successes.”
