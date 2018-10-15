Man wanted for stealing in sunglasses in Carytown

Man wanted for stealing in sunglasses in Carytown
Carl Watkins is wanted for grand larceny after police say he stole sunglasses from a business in Carytown.
By Brian Tynes | October 15, 2018 at 12:08 PM EST - Updated October 15 at 12:08 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for Carl Watkins, 37, after they say he stole sunglasses from a business in Carytown.

Police said Watkins entered a store in the 3300 block of West Cary Street at 11:17 a.m. Oct. 4 and took sunglasses before leaving the building. The theft was captured on surveillance cameras.

About two hours later, police said Watkins re-entered the store and again stole sunglasses.

Watkins is wanted on a charge of grand larceny.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.