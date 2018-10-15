Man wanted for stealing in sunglasses in Carytown

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for Carl Watkins, 37, after they say he stole sunglasses from a business in Carytown.
Police said Watkins entered a store in the 3300 block of West Cary Street at 11:17 a.m. Oct. 4 and took sunglasses before leaving the building. The theft was captured on surveillance cameras.
About two hours later, police said Watkins re-entered the store and again stole sunglasses.
Watkins is wanted on a charge of grand larceny.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
