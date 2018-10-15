Killer on the run in Henrico after 36-year-old man found dead

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - The Henrico County Police Department says a 36-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon on Evergreen Road near the intersection of Stoney Run Parkway.
Police say Angelo Dominic Watson was found dead when police arrived at 5:49 p.m. Oct. 12. Watson has also used the name “Angel Montique.”
Police have not released information about how Watson was killed. No suspects have been named.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Henrico Police Department at 804-501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804)-780-1000.
