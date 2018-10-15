Henrico police on scene of shooting near school

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Henrico police responded to a shooting near a school on Skipwith Road on Monday.
Police said the shooting did not occur on school property, but a victim did show up outside the school with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are still trying to determine what led to the shooting and where exactly is occurred.
Skipwith Elementary School was not officially placed on lockdown, but police said school officials were asked to keep students inside while police worked the scene.
