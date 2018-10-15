Henrico Doctors’ Hospital to host breast cancer awareness community event

(WWBT) - Did you know that one in eight women will be diagnosed with some form of breast cancer in their lifetime? Join the experts at the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Henrico Doctors’ for a free community event on breast cancer awareness and early detection.
The event will take place Thursday, Oct. 25 from 5:30-6:30 pm at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 130.
CLICK HERE for more information.
If you suspect you have cancer or you’re worried about a family member who does, consult with the experts at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, who can provide you with expert health care.
At this event, you’ll learn the facts about the screening process and why early detection is so important, as well as hearing from a breast cancer survivor and how a routine mammogram helped save her life.
