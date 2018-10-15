Forecast: Warm on Monday with a few showers...then a cool week

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -A weak warm front lifting north brings a few stray morning showers, then there’s another chance this evening and tonight with a cold front arriving. The rain chances are no sure thing for the next couple of day.
MONDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy, much warmer and humid with a few scattered showers, especially in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with a few showers, especially south of I-64 in the morning.. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, high: 70
THURSDAY: Sunny and cool. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s.
FIRST ALERT: our first night in the 30s is possible Thursday night and early Friday morning
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
SUNDAY: Few lingering showers possible early otherwise partly sunny and cool. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid and upper 50s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.