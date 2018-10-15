Drug take-back day Oct. 27 in Henrico

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico County police are offering a drug take-back day Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The program is free and anonymous.
Unused pills and patches will be accepted, but needles and liquids will not.
According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, more than 474 tons of prescription drugs were turned over in April at local law enforcement collection centers.
Henrico is offering four locations where medication can be dropped off:
- Henrico Training Center, 7701 E. Parham Road (access from Shrader Road).
- Varina Public Library, 1875 New Market Road
- Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 N. Laburnum Avenue
- Wegmans – Short Pump, 12200 Wegmans Boulevard
