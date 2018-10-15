Dave Brat and Abigail Spanberger face off in Congressional debate

"I am disappointed Representative Brat wouldn’t commit to participate if I was on stage even though I am a ballot-certified candidate. That is disrespectful to the voters in the 7th District and the democratic process. They need to hear from all he candidates so they can make an informed decision about representation in Congress. However, I was able to attend in the audience and have Live Tweeted my responses to the debate questions. I’ll be writing complete responses and videos of my responses shortly for distribution.”