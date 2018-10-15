Dave Brat and Abigail Spanberger debate set for Oct. 15

CULPEPER COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - U.S. Rep. Dave Brat, R-7th, and his opponent, Abigail Spanberger, will have a debate on Oct. 15 in Culpeper County at 6:30 p.m.
The debate will take place at the Daniel Technology Center at Germanna Community College in Culpeper.
Brat is seeking a third term, while this is Spanberger’s first run for office.
According to Brat’s campaign manager, Katey Price, the Brat campaign is working with the Spanberger campaign to plan for other debates.
NBC12 Political Reporter Heather Sullivan will be on site at the event. Her live reports will begin at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.