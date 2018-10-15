Chesterfield police release sketch of attempted carjacking suspect

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield County police have released a sketch of a carjacking suspect.
A victim reported the July 25 incident and said a man attempted to open the doors to his vehicle while the car was at the intersection of Curtis Street and West Hundred Road.
The doors to the vehicle were locked and the victim drove away.
The suspect fled in an unknown direction.
In July, Chesterfield police described a similar incident occurring on the same day in the same location.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
