Beloved retired fire marshal in Richmond dies
David Creasy spent most of his life as a firefighter.
By NBC12 Newsroom | October 15, 2018 at 11:49 AM EST - Updated October 15 at 11:49 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - After a long battle with cancer, former Richmond Fire Marshal David Creasy has died.

Creasy dedicated 50 years of his life to firefighting and earlier this year had advocated for a General Assembly bill to expand Virginia worker’s compensation for firefighters battling cancer.

“I don’t regret a thing," Creasy said in January.

Last month, the Facebook page Team Chico said Creasy’s health was declining.

Richmond fire officials confirmed Monday that Creasy died overnight.

David Creasy died after a long battle with cancer.

