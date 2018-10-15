Beloved retired fire marshal in Richmond dies

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - After a long battle with cancer, former Richmond Fire Marshal David Creasy has died.
Creasy dedicated 50 years of his life to firefighting and earlier this year had advocated for a General Assembly bill to expand Virginia worker’s compensation for firefighters battling cancer.
“I don’t regret a thing," Creasy said in January.
Last month, the Facebook page Team Chico said Creasy’s health was declining.
Richmond fire officials confirmed Monday that Creasy died overnight.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.