TAC Team called after man fires gun inside building

LOUSIA, VA (WWBT) - A TAC Team was called after a Louisa man fired shots inside a building Saturday night.
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office was called to the report of shots fired in the area of Tavern on the Rail restaurant around 9:30 p.m.
Officers said Kenneth Bowers was involved in an incident at the restaurant and left saying he was going to kill himself.
Witnesses told police that a gunshot came from inside his home, and four to five more were also heard later. Police are still investigating, but said the reports are that Bowers fired the shots inside his home which is near the restaurant.
Officers made a perimeter in the area, and the Virginia State Police tactical team was requested. Due to the nature of the call, state police also sent their helicopter.
The TAC Team arrived and made contact with Bowers.
Police said he was uncooperative, would come outside several times and curse before going back inside.
As police continued efforts, Bowers finally came outside after gas was deployed.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.