Police investigating after man found shot near VSU

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a man was shot adjacent from Virginia State University’s campus early Sunday morning.
VSU and Chesterfield police were called to the report of shots fired just before 2 a.m. on Third Avenue adjacent to campus. The university was placed on lockdown.
Chesterfield police said they found a man shot with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Officers said the man, who is not a student, was shot after a confrontation between two groups that left a university event. The two groups are not affiliated with the university.
The groups left the scene before police arrived.
Police released the above picture of a vehicle and persons of interest.
Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
