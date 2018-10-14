Police continue to investigate after man found shot near VSU

October 14, 2018 at 6:26 AM EST - Updated October 23 at 2:01 PM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a man was shot adjacent from Virginia State University’s campus early Oct. 14.

VSU and Chesterfield police were called to the report of shots fired just before 2 a.m. on Third Avenue adjacent to campus. The university was placed on lockdown.

Chesterfield police said they found a man shot with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officers said the man, who is not a student, was shot after a confrontation between two groups that left a university event. The two groups are not affiliated with the university.

The groups left the scene before police arrived.

(Chesterfield Police)
(Chesterfield Police)

Police released the above picture of a vehicle and persons of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

