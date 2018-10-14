Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

October 14, 2018 at 10:59 AM EST - Updated October 14 at 10:59 AM

(WWBT) - Happy Sunday everyone! It’s definitely much cooler this weekend! Are you ready to say goodbye to Summer and welcome Fall? All seasons have their pros and cons, but we’ll try to enjoy the weather no matter what! It could be worse - Colorado got snow today. We definitely need some time to work up to that!

Hero

It was the first time a New Kent woman and a young man saw each other since the day she rescued him from a burning car. And we have to say, it was a great moment!

Inspiration

A 25-year-old Goochland man continues to overcome obstacles as he adapts to life as a quadriplegic. While he’s still adapting to his new “normal,” he truly is an inspiration!

Around the World For the Cure

This makes us exhausted just thinking about it, but we can’t wait to see him do it! A Virginia man plans on running seven marathons, in seven days, on seven different continents. WHAT?! But he is doing it all for the great reason of raising $100,000 for the Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer Association. You go, Steve!!

Steve Scott plans to run seven marathons in seven days on seven continents. ((Source: WSLS))

Furever Home

While this story started out quite sad, it has a happy ending! Rusty the pit bull came to the Richmond Animal Care and Control with such a severe leg injury it had to be amputated. Now that he’s all healed up, he found his furever home where he can live his best life!

Photo of the Weekend

Look at these gorgeous Fall leaves! Thanks skphotography4 for sharing!!

It’s Getting Chilly!

It looks like Fall has officially arrived!

Forecast: Getting very cool at night; suddenly it’s Fall

Final Thought

“Keep your face always toward the sunshine - and shadows will fall behind you.” - Walt Whitman

Have a great week!

