Thousands remain without electricity, Dominion crews working through the weekend

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Utility crews are preparing to work into the weekend as tens of thousands of people in Central Virginia continue to wait on electricity.
As of Friday night, more than 70,000 Dominion Energy customers were in the dark in the Central Virginia. The majority of those customers are in Chesterfield County.
It could take days to get power restored. There’s no question that crews have been working hard, because the number of outages are dwindling.
Still, representatives say many may not have power until Monday night.
As the moon shines bright over Commander Street, it’s about the only light you’ll find in the pitch black Chesterfield community.
"I’m hoping I’m going to see some lights soon,” Monica Beache said.
She lost electricity around 8 o’clock Thursday night.
“Fish, pork chops, fish, chicken... I’ll have to trash it if they don’t have the lights back on soon,” she said rummaging through her freezer in the garage.
She then walked inside.
“Nothing. No lights, nothing,” Beache said, flicking the light switch.
So instead...
“These are the things we use,” she said, picking up a lit candle.
With those candles, she’s making do, but she’s concerned about her neighbors.
“These people have refrigerators with their medications. There’s a lady down the street. There’s one across the way... They’re all elderly people in this neighborhood,” Beache added.
It’s why Dominion Energy has been working tirelessly since Michael brought heavy winds and rain to Central Virginia.
“We had contractors as well as our mutual aid who came as far as Maine and Indiana,” spokesperson Alison Kaufman said.
Dominion has more than doubled its workforce - with crews working around the clock.
While progress is being made, it’s going to take time to see complete restoration.
For folks like Beache -
“Everything’s going to spoil,” she said, closing the freezer.
She may run out of food, but her patience is in full supply.
Dominion has some 6,000 crew members stationed across Virginia.
If you’re still in the dark by Sunday, Dominion plans to have an update on the estimated times of restoration then.
