Prince George County offers free storm debris disposal to residents

PRINCE GEORGE, VA (WWBT) - If you’re a resident of Prince George County and have storm debris – you can get rid of it for free this weekend.
Residents can take storm debris to the Convenience Center on Union Branch Road for free Saturday and Sunday.
Only storm debris will be accepted for no charge. Normal fees will apply for household waste, tires, white goods or other items.
The Convenience Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.
For more information, call (804) 892-0971.
