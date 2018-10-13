Prince George County hosts ‘power & shower’ station for storm victims

PRINCE GEORGE, VA (WWBT) - Prince George County is allowing residents affected by recent storms to shower and recharge their cell phones this weekend at Moore Middle School.
The ‘power & shower' station will be open from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday to assist residents who lost power in the wake of the storm that swept through on Thursday night.
The makeshift shelter is open to individuals and families alike.
There are no plans to use the school as a 24-hour shelter at the moment.
However, if electricity is not restored in a timely manner, County officials plan to open the facility for temporary housing of residents.
As of 4 p.m. Friday, there were 1,900 residents without power in Prince George County.
