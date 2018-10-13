National Weather Service confirms 7 tornadoes in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Today, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Wakefield confirmed that a total of seven tornadoes touched down in Virginia on Thursday as Tropical Storm Michael passed through the state.
The confirmations were based on NWS surveys, emergency management information, local residents and radar findings.
The confirmed tornadoes include:
- James City County - Norge / Toano - EF1
- Middlesex County - Jamaica - EF0
- Gloucester County (south) - Cuba Road - EF0
- Gloucester County (north) - Pampa Road - EF0
- New Kent - Colony Trail - EF0
- Amelia - Jennings Lane - EF0
- Nottoway - Burkeville - EF0 (could potentially change based on survey)
