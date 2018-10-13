1 killed in tractor crash on I-64

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - A man is dead after he ran off the road and struck several trees in a tractor along I-64 in Henrico.
State police were called to I-64 East at mile marker 181 just after 10:30 p.m. on Friday.
Troopers said a man driving a 2015 International tractor was heading eastbound when he ran off the road and hit several trees to the left.
The man was the only person inside and died due to his injuries at the scene.
The lane was closed for a period of time due to cleanup.
Police are investigating.
