‘It’s devastating:’ Neighbors begin clean up in Burkeville

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -On Cauthorne Street in Burkeville, neighbors spent Friday cleaning up what an EF-0 tornado left behind.
“It’s going to take a lot of work to get it back to livable conditions,” explained Alicia Quig.
Her family has owned the Cauthorne Street property for years. Her mother, son, and other family members live there, and she drove 10 hours, through the night from Tennessee to get home after hearing how intense Thursday’s storm was.
“My 18 year old son who is a type one diabetic, the lack of electricity has been a big strain,” she said. “They don’t have anywhere to go--there’s no power, luckily we have water, we heard there wont be power for several days, it’s just awful.”
A walk through the property revealed debris from trees scattered everywhere, a car partially crushed-- a large tree even landing on a home. Quig says one of the homes had roof damage after the roof was “peeled open like a sardine can." Even in the midst of surveying damage, the Quig family holds on to one positive thing from the storms destruction.
“That’s all that was important is that the kids were OK and nobody else was hurt," explained Leslie Quig.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.