Henrico elementary schools participate in Challenger Day

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - 22 Henrico County elementary schools will participate in Challenger Day on Oct. 17, where students will learn how to field, hit and run the bases.
The annual event introduces students with disabilities to the fundamentals of baseball.
Over 350 students will enjoy games, crafts, therapy dogs, mascots and a picnic lunch.
Capital One volunteers will also be on hand to work with students and their teachers.
Challenger Day is a part of the Challenger Division of Little League Baseball, a league for children with cognitive and physical disabilities.
The event is a collaboration of the Henrico Education Foundation, Capital One, I Have a Dream Foundation-Richmond, the Henrico County Department of Recreation and Parks, Henrico County Public Schools and Tuckahoe Sports.
Challenger Day will run from 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Tuckahoe Park Baseball Complex located at 2400 Little League Drive in Henrico.
For more information, contact the Henrico Education Foundation’s Courtney Baytop at clbaytop@henrico.k12.va.us.
