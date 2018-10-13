Flooding and power outages remain after Tropical Storm Michael

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It was a beautiful fall day but high levels on the James River caused the riverbanks to overflow on a popular running and biking trail in Shockoe Bottom.
The water was so high it forced runners and bikers to stop and find another way around.
Just a short distance away by the famous Boathouse restaurant, a dock flipped and destroyed. Another was set adrift leaving a reminder from the powerful and deadly storm.
“We had 600,000 customers lose power as a result of tropical storm Michael. That makes this the sixth largest outage event in the history of Dominion Energy,” Spokesman Rayhan Daudani said.
Hundreds of utility trucks from all over the country gathered at Richmond Raceway in Henrico to lend a helping hand.
“When super storm Sandy hit Dominion Energy answered the call and sent our crews up to New Jersey and New York to help restore power. Now here with Tropical Storm Michael we are seeing crews come in from North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Canada all here to help restore power as quickly and safely as possible,” Daudani said.
The crews will load up with supplies and food and join the over 6,000 Dominion personnel across the state working to restore power from Virginia beach, Farmville, Northern Neck and Gloucester.
Crews, including Dominion Energy employees, contractors and loan workers on loan from neighboring utilities, have been working nonstop but there’s still more work to be done.
“Out of those 600,00 customers, over two thirds have already had their power restored. we have about 150, 000 people who are still waiting to have their power restored,” Daudani said.
Dominion Energy expects even more crews to come in Sunday.
As of 3 p.m. Saturday, the company restored service to nearly 80 percent of the 600,000 customers who lost power.
Officials say they hope to have all power restored by the end of the day Monday.
Approximately 120,000 customers remain without service in hard-hit areas of central and southern Virginia, Hampton Roads, the Northern Neck and the Middle Peninsula.
