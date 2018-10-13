Chesterfield gas station robbed at knife-point

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at 9:38 p.m. on Friday night at the Shell Station at 9430 Iron Bridge Road.
No injuries were reported.
The male suspect entered the building, flashed a knife and attempted to break into the cash registers. The suspect fled the scene when he was unable to gain access.
The suspect is described as male, approximately 6′0″ tall, weighing 140-150 lbs., wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, black pants, grey shoes and glasses with a black bandana covering his face.
Police are continuing to investigate this incident.
Anyone with any information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
