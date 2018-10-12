Up to 9 inches of rain reported Thursday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond continues its torrid rainfall pace, with widespread 3 to 6 inches of rain across Central Virginia. In some areas, 6 to 9 inches was recorded.
Here is a link to rainfall reports from across the region from the National Weather Service. Some places reported 9 inches, and Chesterfield county went up to almost 5 inches.
Thursday set a record for rainfall at Richmond International Airport with 3.59 inches, but not all of the rain was measured due to a malfunction by the rain gauge during the storm. The National Weather Service will look at nearby data this morning and will likely re-publish a rain total report above 4″.
Widespread flooding has been reported in parts of Virginia and a areal flood warnings are in effect through mid-morning Friday as high water slowly recedes.
It wasn’t just rain, the wind gusted to 50 to 60 mph in Henrico County.
And similar numbers were found all over the area.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.