Tornadoes, flooding reported throughout Central Virginia

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Tropical Storm Michael brought heavy rain and wind to Central Virginia today and tonight as it continues to move north.
A tornado reportedly touched down in eastern Amelia County today.
A tornado was also observed in James City County, along with many downed trees.
There was also a possible tornado reported in Gloucester County.
The National Weather Service has yet to confirm any tornadoes in the Central Virginia area.
Updates will be provided as they become available.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.