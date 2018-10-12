Tornadoes, flooding reported throughout Central Virginia

Tornadoes, flooding reported throughout Central Virginia
Tropical Storm Michael brought heavy rain and wind through Central Virginia. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | October 11, 2018 at 8:35 PM EST - Updated October 11 at 8:48 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Tropical Storm Michael brought heavy rain and wind to Central Virginia today and tonight as it continues to move north.

A tornado reportedly touched down in eastern Amelia County today.

A tornado was also observed in James City County, along with many downed trees.

There was also a possible tornado reported in Gloucester County.

What's it doing where you are? Jim Duncan NBC12 and Megan Wise NBC12 has the latest on the rain, wind and tornado threat...

Posted by NBC12 on Thursday, October 11, 2018

The National Weather Service has yet to confirm any tornadoes in the Central Virginia area.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.