Several high school football games postponed

Several high school football games postponed
By NBC12 Newsroom | October 12, 2018 at 8:19 AM EST - Updated October 12 at 8:19 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - High school football games across the Richmond area have been canceled Friday due to heavy rain and damage from Hurricane Michael.

Here is a look at the games and when they will be made up.

  • Atlee at Lee-Davis - Saturday 10 a.m.
  • Varina at Henrico - TBD
  • Hermitage at Mills Godwin - TBD
  • Glen Allen at John Marshall - TBD
  • Chincoteague at Blessed Sacrament Huguenot - Monday 6 p.m.
  • Powhatan at Fluvanna - Saturday noon
  • Douglas Freeman at J.R. Tucker - Saturday noon
  • Thomas Jefferson at Deep Run - TBD

Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.