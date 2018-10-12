Several high school football games postponed

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - High school football games across the Richmond area have been canceled Friday due to heavy rain and damage from Hurricane Michael.
Here is a look at the games and when they will be made up.
- Atlee at Lee-Davis - Saturday 10 a.m.
- Varina at Henrico - TBD
- Hermitage at Mills Godwin - TBD
- Glen Allen at John Marshall - TBD
- Chincoteague at Blessed Sacrament Huguenot - Monday 6 p.m.
- Powhatan at Fluvanna - Saturday noon
- Douglas Freeman at J.R. Tucker - Saturday noon
- Thomas Jefferson at Deep Run - TBD
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.