Passenger killed after driver rear-ends car, strikes tree

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - One person is dead after a van driver rear-ended a car and then struck a tree Friday on Midlothian Turnpike.
The Chesterfield County Police Department says the driver of a 2016 Dodge Grand Carvan was traveling east on Midlothian Turnpike around 9 a.m. and struck the rear of a Toyota Camry.
The Dodge continued east, ran off the road and struck a tree in the 13700 block of Midlothian Turnpike.
A passenger in the van died at the hospital.
Two other passengers in the vehicle were also taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.
The victim’s name has not yet been released.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
