NBC12 Viewpoint: Things that really matter

By Kym Grinnage | email
I was going to devote my time this week addressing the bizarre, incoherent and disrespectful rants of Kanye West in the White House, but I decided to use my time this week for something that really matters.
Once again many of our fellow citizens are facing loss of life, property and their way of life, after the devastating effects of Hurricane Michael across the south, including Virginia. Those of us who were not in harm’s way or those of us who weathered storm, truly feel grateful for being able to move on with our lives.
Of course, in times like this, we are grateful and thankful to those in local and federal government, the National Weather Service, private citizens, faith organizations, non-profits, the media and the very brave first responders, who now have to help people put their lives and communities back together.
These horrific storms and changing weather patterns remind us of the importance of preparation before the storm is at our door. Of course, it is so important to truly heed the warnings of local officials when we are instructed to evacuate.
But we also know that many times due to timing, resources and simply not knowing where to go, some citizens are not able to get out of harms way. This is a great time to reach out to those who may not have called you, but would want to hear from you because they may truly need your help.
Once again, NBC12 will partner with the Red Cross on Monday from 4-6:30 p.m. to ask for your help. We can’t be there to help in the middle of a storm, but we can be there in the aftermath.
Thank you in advance to the most giving community I have ever known.