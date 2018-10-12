National Guard helicopter in Danville to assist with rescue effort

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia National Guard is on the scene in Danville to assist with water rescues due to heavy flooding of the Dan River.
Four soldiers and a Chesterfield County EMS SCUBA rescue team are on call to provide rescues services with boats and a helicopter with the Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team.
The National Guard has tactical trucks at the ready that can carry supplies and personnel through 3 feet of standing water.
HART was deployed to South Carolina last month to assist in rescue and relief efforts following Hurricane Florence and was sent to Texas last year following Hurricane Harvey.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.